South African VR title Gorn launches on Oculus Quest

Brutal gladiatorial VR game Gorn has made the jump to a new platform in the form of the Oculus Quest, where you can buy it right now for $20.

Gorn is made by Free Lives, the South African developer best known the world over for Broforce. Gorn went through Early Access before launching on PC, and then made its way to PlayStation VR too.

If you somehow have full access to all three platforms, Steam is the cheapest way to get this as it’s R219. The Oculus Store for Quest is more expensive as $20 converts to around R304 at the time of writing, and on the PlayStation Store its R359. It’s worth noting that the game can also be purchased for the Oculus Rift, also for $20.

“Gorn is a ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator… Featuring a unique, fully physics driven combat engine, Gorn combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons,” reads the store description of the game.

While, at this point, we’d usually say “and you can see this in action in the video embedded below”, that isn’t the case today. The trailer celebrating the launch has chosen to completely remove all the violence which the game is known for. This isn’t really censorship as, knowing Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital, it’s just a gag. You can see how gory Gorn is in this other trailer instead. Or this one. Or this one.

If you want more details about the game and the Quest port you can check out this interview on the Oculus blog. It’s with developers from both Free Lives and 24 Bit Games, the company that worked on this port.

Software aside can you even buy an Oculus Quest in South Africa? Well, yes. A variety of local stores have it in stock with Takealot selling the Quest 2 for R11 799… but that and the other options are kind of a ripoff. Amazon US will sell you a Quest 2 – complete with shipping and import fees – for “just” $379.93 (~R5 773). Still very much in the realm of luxury, but you can’t argue with less than half off compared to Takealot.