73 000 CO.ZA domains registered in the last 12 months

The ZA Central Registry (ZACR) has experienced a massive influx of new co.za domain registrations in the last 12 months from March 2020 to February 2021.

During that period, the registry saw 73 000 new co.za domains registered and renewals of the country Code Top Level Domain (ccTLD) were 6.5 percent higher than the previous 12 months.

What is interesting is that this growth happened largely during the harder lockdown which happened between March and July 2020. During those five months the total net growth rate of co.za domains was 213 percent when comparing 2020 to 2019.

We suspect that this growth was largely driven by the need for ecommerce solutions, businesses pivoting and a general embracing of digital transformation. The ZACR says that domain registrations from SMEs has picked up significantly since March 2020.

“Amidst the tragedy of 2020, there is hope. Millions of South Africans are able to stay safe at home thanks to digital lifestyles powered by 1.3m co.za domains. The tremendous growth in co.za domain name registration since the first hard lockdown is creating a more inclusive cyber South Africa and bridging the gap between the connected and the disconnected,” said chief executive officer at ZACR, Lucky Masilela.

While co.za is popular, .za second level domains also rose in popularity during 2020. The domain net.za grew by 21 percent, org.za grew by 8 percent and web.za grew by 14 percent.

Geographic Top Level Domains (gTLD) are also rather popular with as many as 38 599 websites using a .capetown, .durban, and .joburg domain. Of course, .africa is the most popular with over 29 000 registered domains.

This growth is the strongest since 2015 according to the ZACR.

If you’re ever curious about the state of domains in South Africa you can keep tabs by checking out the ZACR’s stats here.