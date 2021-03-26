Check Point applauds African Channel Partners during award ceremony

This week Check Point Software Technologies recognised its local channel partners during the annual Check Point Partner Day.

As part of the festivities, Check Point also applauded its channel partners for the hard work done over the course of 2020 and some partners even won awards recognising their contribution.

“We are very proud, appreciative and thankful for each and every one of our partners. In 2019 we saw some amazing growth and amidst the challenges of 2020, our partners continued to deliver,” regional director of Check Point Africa, Pankaj Bhula said during the virtual event.

The awards were handed out by head of channels for Check Point in Africa, Matthew Barker, from the company’s office in Fourways.

The winners across multiple categories are:

Most Engaged Partner, 2020 – Lumenave International

Growth Partner, 2020 – Infosystems MU

SMB Partner, 2020 – Mitakyo (MK) ICT Solutions

BTP Partner, 2020 – Data Group IT

Cloud Partner, 2020 – Sybyl Limited

MSSP Partner, 2020 – Syrex (Pty) Ltd

CCSP Partner, 2020 – Reportstar Technologies

Salesperson, 2020 – Hannah Wachira – Dimension Data, East Africa

Security Engineer, 2020 – Alexandre Cipriano – Data Group.IT, Angola

Distributor, 2020 – Westcon Group, Inc.

Partner, 2020 – Reportstar Technologies

“… last year has shown the real strength in relationships that we have with our channel partners and created stronger bonds, both professionally and personally. Working together with our loyal partners has enabled us to combine our skills and strengths, making our go to market approach stronger and creating a better experience for our customers,” said Barker.

“We can expect to see further investment in services across the continent, further investment into resources including people and programs designed to enhance our partners’ position and our customers’ outcomes for safe and agile security,” he added.

The firm notes that its channel partners have become key to not only furthering Check Point’s reach, but also in assisting businesses accelerate digital transformation and manage the increased cyber risk introduced with work from home orders.

“With a surge in sophisticated cyber-attacks, the need for securing businesses and remote workers has become the number one priority. It is up to us to redefine the role of cyber-security in 2021,” added vice president of product marketing at Check Point, Rafi Kretchmer.

Congratulations to all the African Channel partners who won an award.

[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]