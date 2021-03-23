Shoprite Group launches its own mobile network in April

Not content with dominating the ecommerce space with, what we firmly believe is the best online shopping experience in South Africa, the Shoprite Group has its eyes on the mobile network space.

The group which owns brands such as Checkers, Shoprite and Usave, has announced that in April it will launch its mobile virtual network, k’nect mobile.

The mobile virtual network will piggy back off of Cell C’s infrastructure which in turn makes use of MTN’s infrastructure as part of a roaming agreement with Cell C. Shoprite Group worked with Frei One Digital to create k’nect mobile.

“k’nect mobile is part of our ever-growing suite of fintech products designed to better serve our customers. We’ve spent a lot of time understanding how a mobile network can add value to our customers’ lives, and our solution is an easy to understand network that offers straightforward call and data rates as well as tangible reward,” says general manager for Shoprite Group’s financial services division, Jean Olivier.

As for rates, k’nect mobile has some decent rates but we’d argue that Cell C’s 66 Cents, prepaid package is slightly better value if you make a lot of calls across networks. The rates for k’nect mobile are:

50c per minute all day for k’nect to k’nect calls

99c per minute all day for calls to other networks

15c per megabyte for any size data bundle up to 1GB

The k’nect mobile network also offers subscribers the following Xtra rewards:

10 percent free on recharge

10 percent extra for Xtra Savings card holders

5 percent extra when recharging via a Money Market account

Double airtime rewards on Xtra Savings airtime deals

“Other rewards include early access to Computicket events and tickets, and 100MB free for three months (six months for Xtra Savings members), subject to in-store RICA and activation,” the Shoprite Group added.

Even better, k’nect mobile subscribers will have certain Shoprite and Checkers apps and websites zero-rated. These apps include Money Market and the Computicket website.

Now we just have to wait for word on when we can expect the launch of k’nect mobile. While there is an official website for the mobile network, it’s not live yet so we’ll just have to wait for more information from Shoprite.