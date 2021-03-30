Unisa holds first year orientation online again

One of the more important events at the start of the university experience is the orientation which introduces students to workings of their new school. With the pandemic still in full heat across South Africa, and various other challenges, the University of South Africa (Unisa) is holding its first year orientation online from tomorrow.

Both days of the event will be held on Microsoft Teams with details below:

While events like this are sometimes avoided by students we highly recommend that they attend this as Unisa has its own unique ways of operating as a distance education school that can be difficult to come to terms with.

“The orientation sessions will provide you with information to help you succeed in your first year at Unisa. We have a line-up of presenters who will talk to you about Unisa’s various support services, the resources you need for your academic journey at Unisa, how to plan for your studies, how to navigate the teaching and learning platform, online assessments, how request library material, who to contact for what, and more,” the announcement reads.

Along with this there is a schedule which can be found here as a PDF. For those who may be pressed for time we recommend reading over the PDF to find sections whuch may be the best segments to join in on.

Those reading this may find this all a bit familiar. This is because the orientation was supposed to happen earlier this month on 15th and 16th March but was postponed.

