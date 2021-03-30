Unisa holds first year orientation online again

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

One of the more important events at the start of the university experience is the orientation which introduces students to workings of their new school. With the pandemic still in full heat across South Africa, and various other challenges, the University of South Africa (Unisa) is holding its first year orientation online from tomorrow.

Both days of the event will be held on Microsoft Teams with details below:

While events like this are sometimes avoided by students we highly recommend that they attend this as Unisa has its own unique ways of operating as a distance education school that can be difficult to come to terms with.

“The orientation sessions will provide you with information to help you succeed in your first year at Unisa. We have a line-up of presenters who will talk to you about Unisa’s various support services, the resources you need for your academic journey at Unisa, how to plan for your studies, how to navigate the teaching and learning platform, online assessments, how request library material, who to contact for what, and more,” the announcement reads.

Along with this there is a schedule which can be found here as a PDF. For those who may be pressed for time we recommend reading over the PDF to find sections whuch may be the best segments to join in on.

Those reading this may find this all a bit familiar. This is because the orientation was supposed to happen earlier this month on 15th and 16th March but was postponed.

As stated we recommend that new students make use of this event to familiarise themselves with Unisa. We would also like to provide them with some extra help by way of guides and features we’ve had on this site in the past:

  • How to track the delivery of Unisa study material in 2021 [Read here]
  • How to book a Unisa campus visit in 2021 [Read here]
  • Unisa dean says students can DM him about poor service [Read here]
  • Unisa students: Consider buying digital versions of textbooks [Read here]
  • 5 things I wish I’d known before studying at Unisa [Read here].
Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12