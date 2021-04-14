As ransomware rises, backup-as-a-service is worth a consideration

During 2020 there were over 300 million ransomware attacks representing a 62 percent increase in the attack variant globally.

With the workforce scattered thanks to lockdown restrictions, the risk of falling prey to cybercrime has increased substantially and it might be time to consider how resilient your backup solution is.

“Many organisations are finding that their current backup solutions do not fulfil their needs, as traditional on-premise data backup solutions are often costly. In addition to this high cost, traditional solutions require significant maintenance, impact production time and put businesses at risk of data loss,” explains regional director at Commvault South Africa, Kate Mollett (pictured in the header image above).

One way to improve your backup processes is by implementing a backup-as-a-service (BaaS) solution. Not only is this solution easy to manage compared to a traditional backup solution, it can also save enterprises some money.

However there are many underlying benefits to adopting BaaS in your firm.

Perhaps the most important benefit is being able to move from needing to purchase data storage solutions in-house, to using a cloud-based provider. This gives enterprises not only flexibility but can save costs over a longer term.

However, it’s important to choose a provider that aligns with your business environment. While BaaS solutions can connect with private, public or hybrid cloud environments, it’s worth insuring the solution you choose meets the requirements of your platforms.

“Some BaaS solutions from certain vendors also provide the necessary data compliance in the form of regulation. This includes the right to be forgotten, also known as the right to erasure, and the ability to remove data along with the full content index,” explains Mollett.

“When taking into account the advantages and benefits offered by BaaS, it is no longer advisable for most enterprises to invest in on-premise data backup solutions. Cloud-based backup solutions are more cost effective, require less maintenance and are proven to be safer and more reliable than traditional backup solutions,” the regional direct adds.

As we mentioned, it is important to do your due diligence before diving into any agreement for any solution.

With that having been said, traditional backups whether they be tapes or disks in a server, are incredibly costly and being able to quickly scale storage up or down while not having to deal with maintenance concerns is very valuable once you start counting cents.