How to unlock your NSFAS wallet from your phone

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has introduced a new way to unlock student wallets without the need to use data or wait for long periods for an employee you reply to an email or phone call.

This new way involves USSDs, which is the process of dialling a number and following instructions. This is usually used to do things such as check airtime or other mobile carrier information.

“You can now UNLOCK your NSFAS Wallet account any time of the day using your cellphone. You need to have an existing myNSFAS portal account and NSFAS Wallet account. Also make sure that you current cellphone number is saved in your myNSFAS portal,” NSFAS writes.

The process is as follows:

Dial *120*176# from your cellphone (the cellphone number saved in your myNSFAS account) Click the option ‘Unlock with OTP’. A One Time Pin (OTP) will be sent via SMS to your cellphone. Then type in the OTP and press enter. 5. You will receive another notification stating that your account is unlocked. You are then able to access your NSFAS Wallet account.

Should this not work for you for whatever reason you can follow these instructions to unlock your wallet by way of email by sending your query to [email protected]. Your email needs to contain the following information:

ID number

A copy of your ID

Full names and surname

Cellphone number

Email address

Physical address

Postal address

A full description of your query

If you need to reset or unblock your wallet instead, please see this guide from December 2020. Late last year NSFAS changed the process for interacting with wallets, and this USSD option is the latest addition.

While it’s always nice to have alternate options to access things like the wallet there are other problems as NSFAS. This can be seen in replies to this announcement which point out that many students still have problems with their applications and funding.