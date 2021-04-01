iOS 14.5 update features battery recalibration for iPhone 11 owners

Battery life is up there when it comes to the most important elements of a smartphone, but the performance of said battery naturally degrades over time. Hoping to offer some insight into that degradation is a new recalibration feature that Apple has detailed for iOS 14.5.
The update will specifically be of use for anyone who owns an iPhone 11 device, whether it be the regular model, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max.
A recently discovered support document details the battery recalibration aspect found in iOS 14.5.
“After you update to iOS 14.5 on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you might see one of the following messages in Settings > Battery > Battery Health,” it reads.
“Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with regular charge cycles. If the process is successful, the recalibration message will be removed and your maximum capacity percentage will be updated,” it adds.
It is important to note here though, that the recalibration being successful is not a given. This as you could get a message that reads, “Recalibration of the battery health reporting system was not successful. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity.”
If you get such a message, it is likely that your iPhone 11’s battery has degraded past the point where recalibration can provide accurate data on it. The battery is still safe to use, according to Apple, but you’ll likely need to replace it fairly soon.
While Apple says an Authorised Service Provider can replace it free of charge, this has not always been the case in our experience with South African Apple service providers, so a word of warning on that front as you may have to pay depending on who you go to.
As for the tangible benefits you’ll see once you successfully recalibrate, is unknown for now.