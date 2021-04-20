M1 makes its way to the iPad Pro along with 5G support

Apple hosted a Spring-themed consumer product event earlier this evening, where it showcased the new devices that would be sporting its recently developed M1 System on Chip (SoC). The first of the new announcements was a colourful redesign of the iMac and the second major reveal was an M1-powered iPad Pro.

The latter was heavily rumoured prior to the event and thankfully Apple has not simply embedded its new silicon, but added a bevy of enhancements to the 11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pro models.

“With M1’s huge jump in performance, a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 2TB of high-speed storage, Thunderbolt expansion, a four-speaker audio system, pro cameras with LiDAR Scanner, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, an amazing video-calling experience with Center Stage — combined with the advanced features of iPadOS and a powerful pro app ecosystem all in a device users can hold in one hand — there’s nothing else like iPad Pro,” notes Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing regarding the announcement.

Along with the addition of M1, cellular models of the new iPad Pro will also support 5G, with Apple talking up the fact that users would be able to get quite a bit down on the go or out of the office, once those kinds of scenarios are allowed. It has also tentatively noted that up to 3.5Gbps speeds are capable with the 5G compatible iPad Pros, but were careful to point out that those are under “ideal” conditions and dependant on the network.

Apple also dedicated quite a bit of time to the 12.9″ variant and the Pro Display XDR panel that is available on that unit.

“Engineered with a new cutting-edge mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the entire back of the display, the Liquid Retina XDR display features up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a phenomenal 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio to enhance creative workflows,” highlights Apple.

Like the M1 iMac, the new flavours of iPad Pro do not have any local pricing and availability information at the time of writing. That said, in the US, orders start on 30th April with devices shipping in the latter half of May. Prices start at $799 (~R11 443) for the 11″ iPad Pro and $1 099 (~R15 740) for the 12.9″ variant.