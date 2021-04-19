MetroFibre acquires Link Africa’s FTTH infrastructure in Gauteng and KZN

MetroFibre has confirmed the recent acquisition Link Africa’s Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. This move sees the ISP’s fibre network grow by a further 10 000 homes. MetroFibre notes that deal is effective as of 1st April and it aims to complete the transition of customers before the end of June 2021.

This latest move is a significant one for MetroFibre, which is now among the top five ISPs in the country in terms of home passed, which now sits at over 205 000 as part of its open-access network across five different provinces in the country.

“The acquisition of Link Africa’s FTTH infrastructure follows hot on the heels of an announcement in March 2021 by MetroFibre that it had secured R2.5 billion in debt funding to expand its fibre rollout in South Africa. This is alongside a recent R1.5 billion equity raise towards the end of 2020,” added the company in a press release sent to Hypertext.

“As part of our growth strategy, we’ll be looking at building and extending our infrastructure organically, as well as pursuing strategic acquisitions of existing infrastructure networks from fibre network operators. The combination of organic growth, successful capital raises and a focused acquisition strategy will see MetroFibre well placed to play a leading role in the sector’s unfolding consolidation process, elevating the business into a market-leading position,” enthused Dr Steve Booysen, MetroFibre CEO.

The ISP has no plans of stopping after this recent acquisition, with continued growth already outlined and its next target highlighted.

“We aim to densify our existing networks to reach an additional 300,000 residential homes across the country over the next two years. The demand for high-bandwidth internet services, for the purposes of working from home, education and entertainment has reached a significant tipping point in South Africa and has been given dramatic impetus by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

As for Link Africa, it will still operate, but now shifts its focus to Fibre-to-the-Business and Fibre-to-the-Tower.

“As MetroFibre is an open access provider, there will be virtually no effect on the services of the current FTTH subscribers on the Link Africa network as they will simply continue their relationship with their current Internet Service Provider (ISP) without interruption,” the press release concludes.

