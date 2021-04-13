PS5 April Update adds ability to transfer games to external storage, but not play them

Sony detailed its PS5 April Update on the PlayStation blog earlier today, and with it some important details as it pertains to storage for the next-gen console. More specifically the ability to transfer games from your PS5’s internal storage to an external storage device or USB Extended Storage as the company terms it.
“With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc,” explains the company its blog.
As for why you are not able to play games directly from an external drive connected to the console, Sony served up this reason.
“Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage. PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option,” Sony notes.
It does dampen this significant update, but having a compromised gaming experience as a result of a slower SSD might be the right move in the long run. That said, we’re sure some manufacturer out there is already trying to work with Sony to become the “official SSD partner” to allow for games to be played straight from the external drive.
As for the rest of the update, the ability to transfer games to an external storage device is not the only thing included. Along with the headline-grabbing feature, the update will also include cross-generation Share Play between PS5 and PS4 players, provided the title in question supports it. The Game Base is also getting a new few tools and stats for players to quickly access, as well as the PlayStation mobile app being a little more PS5 friendly.
The update is scheduled to start rolling out to PS5 owners tomorrow, but no word at the time of writing on how large the update will be.