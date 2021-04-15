True to leaks, the new DJI Air 2S sports a better sensor and more AI modes

It is becoming increasingly difficult for DJI to unveil a new drone without the internet first leaking all the details online ahead of time. This happened with its FPV drone last month and now extends to its new DJI Air 2S drone. That said, the Chinese company can’t be too surprised by the early leaks, especially as online publications already have their reviews of the Air 2S published to coincide with the new drone’s launch.

Local details on its pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed, but the drone is already up for order in the US, with the standard combo (pictured below) costing $999 (~R14 211).

While we await those details, let’s look at what the DJI Air 2S is packing. First the new drone weighs in at 595g and features maximum ascent and descent speeds of 6m/s. It is also rapid, depending on what mode you’re flying in, with the range topping S mode boasting 19m/s in the right conditions and the more tame C mode mustering 5m/s.

Max flight time is listed at up to 31 minutes with a flight distance of 18.5 kilometres.

As for what’s inside, a 3 500mAh battery is powering things, with one included in the above standard combo, but three with the Fly More bundle. Shifting to imaging, a 1″ 20MP CMOS sensor is present in the DJI Air 2S which has an f/2.8 aperture and 88 degree field of view. It is of course capable of snapping 20 megapixel sized images in either 3:2 or 16:9, but the most important aspect is video.

Here, the DJI Air 2S can shoot at up to 5.4K at 24, 25 or 30fps. Most people will likely be using the 4K UHD or 2.7K resolutions, both of which can capture content at 24, 25, 30, 48, 50 or 60fps.

DJI is really talking up the night time video recording capabilities of the Air 2S, with promo material already showcasing some great overhead city scapes. They also note that the added hyperlapse and panorama modes will make for great video.

The other noteworthy addition on the shooting modes side of things is what DJI calls MasterShots, which is an evolution of its extremely handy QuickShots feature. MasterShots allows users to select an object and then select the best recording conditions before performing 10 different manoeuvres and creating a short video with the captured footage.

For those experimenting with the content creation, this could prove very useful indeed.

With DJI dominating the commercial drone space, this latest addition looks capable of keeping that trend going.