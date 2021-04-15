True to leaks, the new DJI Air 2S sports a better sensor and more AI modes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

It is becoming increasingly difficult for DJI to unveil a new drone without the internet first leaking all the details online ahead of time. This happened with its FPV drone last month and now extends to its new DJI Air 2S drone. That said, the Chinese company can’t be too surprised by the early leaks, especially as online publications already have their reviews of the Air 2S published to coincide with the new drone’s launch.

Local details on its pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed, but the drone is already up for order in the US, with the standard combo (pictured below) costing $999 (~R14 211).

While we await those details, let’s look at what the DJI Air 2S is packing. First the new drone weighs in at 595g and features maximum ascent and descent speeds of 6m/s. It is also rapid, depending on what mode you’re flying in, with the range topping S mode boasting 19m/s in the right conditions and the more tame C mode mustering 5m/s.

Max flight time is listed at up to 31 minutes with a flight distance of 18.5 kilometres.

As for what’s inside, a 3 500mAh battery is powering things, with one included in the above standard combo, but three with the Fly More bundle. Shifting to imaging, a 1″ 20MP CMOS sensor is present in the DJI Air 2S which has an f/2.8 aperture and 88 degree field of view. It is of course capable of snapping 20 megapixel sized images in either 3:2 or 16:9, but the most important aspect is video.

Here, the DJI Air 2S can shoot at up to 5.4K at 24, 25 or 30fps. Most people will likely be using the 4K UHD or 2.7K resolutions, both of which can capture content at 24, 25, 30, 48, 50 or 60fps.

DJI is really talking up the night time video recording capabilities of the Air 2S, with promo material already showcasing some great overhead city scapes. They also note that the added hyperlapse and panorama modes will make for great video.

The other noteworthy addition on the shooting modes side of things is what DJI calls MasterShots, which is an evolution of its extremely handy QuickShots feature. MasterShots allows users to select an object and then select the best recording conditions before performing 10 different manoeuvres and creating a short video with the captured footage.

For those experimenting with the content creation, this could prove very useful indeed.

With DJI dominating the commercial drone space, this latest addition looks capable of keeping that trend going.

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12