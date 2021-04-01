Win a pair of TaoTronics SoundLiberty 92 TWS Earbuds

Wireless earphones have quickly became must-have tech accessories, but not all are created equal, nor are they all great value for money. Luckily, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 92 TWS Earbuds tick all the boxes you’d need for a pair of all-around wireless earphones.

Retailing at an affordable R749 (RRP), the SoundLiberty 92 TWS Earbuds boast a true wireless functionality, semi in-ear design for comfort, seamless device pairing in one second and a combined 30 hours of battery life thanks to its convenient charging carry case.

Added to this is touch control capabilities embedded in the earbuds, as well as quick charging that yields an hour worth of use from only five minutes of charging. Perhaps most important of all, is the superb stereo sound quality, which is delivered by 13mm PU + Protein Membrane Drivers that provide a wide ranging soundscape for listeners.

We have partnered with TaoTronics to give one of Hypertext’s readers the chance to win a pair of SoundLiberty 92 TWS Earbuds. Our competition kicks off today and will run throughout the month of April, with entries closing on 30th April at 23:59. Thereafter a winner will be selected, contacted and announced on 3rd May.

In order to stand a chance to win the SoundLiberty 92 TWS Earbuds, you will need to fill in the Google Form below. We’re doing this as it prevents ne’er-do-wells from ruining the competition for everybody. While we are collecting email addresses and contact numbers, we will not be using these for any other reason than to contact the winner. As such, make sure you’re using an email address and contact number that you use regularly.

The only time we will use your email address for anything else is if you select Yes to receiving our newsletters. On that note, whether you are subscribed or not, you have an equal chance of winning the prize.

The same goes for your daytime contact number. The only time you will hear a Hypertext team member calling you, is to let you know you’ve won the prize.

As per usual, please make sure that you read and understand the terms and conditions of this competition before completing the form below:

Terms and conditions

1) This competition is only open to persons who are residents in South Africa. We cannot ship the prize overseas. 2) No cash equivalents are available, and the prize is not transferable. 3) Employees, agents and the families of HTXT Media are not eligible to enter. 4) Only one entry per reader will be allowed. 5) The judges’ decision is final. 6) The closing date for the competition is 30th April at 23:59. 7) By entering, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. 8) If we are unable to contact the winner within 24 hours of a decision, a new winner will be declared. 9) HTXT Media and the respective directors, members, partners, employees, agents, consultants, suppliers, contractors and sponsors assume no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from an entrant’s participation in this competition or for any loss or damage, howsoever arising, from entry or use of the prize. 10) We will not share the data entered in the competition fields with third parties.