Assignments delayed as #UselessUnisa continues

Yesterday we reported that students at the University of South Africa (Unisa) had created a trending hashtag in #UselessUnisa as they battled with tough assignment due dates and a lack of access to allowances, data, textbooks and notebooks.

Today Unisa has finally addressed one of these problems in the form of extending the due dates for assignments.

“Assignments with a due date before 23 May 2021 have been extended to 24 May 2021. Please submit your assignments as soon as possible. This extension excludes signature modules, continuous assessment modules and Early Completion Programme (ECP) assignments. We urge all students to submit their assignments as soon as possible, but no later than 24 May 2021,” an announcement reads.

It should be noted that this is an extension of an extension. Back in April assignment due dates were pushed back to 12th May due to multiple problems, the biggest of which was registrations for students. Some students found themselves finally registered but then faced with submitting assignments mere days before they were due.

At this point it’s worth mentioning that a failure to turn in certain first assignments can result in an instant failure of their attached module, even if that assignment does not contribute to the final grade.

Because of this extensions like this are nothing new at Unisa. For example, just last year, registrations were delayed for a third time two semesters in a row.

Once again we will need to wait and see if Unisa can stick to its own dates and if students are assisted with their problems.

