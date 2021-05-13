AWS SaaS Boost now open source to help devs migrate software

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the open sourcing of a tool that will be of interest to those companies looking to migrate to a Software-as-a-Service model. This as SaaS Boost, which was unveiled at last year’s re:Invent conference, is now available to developers under the Apache 2.0 license via GitHub.

For those unfamiliar with this tool, it allows for companies to take their current on-premise software solutions and move them to the cloud as part of a SaaS model, which has become increasing popular in recent years.

“SaaS Boost significantly offloads development effort by accelerating application transformation to SaaS, freeing up software developers to focus on features that differentiate their product. After receiving interest from hundreds of developers in the project, today we’re pleased to announce its public availability on GitHub,” explains a blog post about the announcement.

“All SaaS products need the foundational capabilities to onboard users, provision infrastructure for tenants, monitor consumption trends, configure tenant profiles, integrate with a billing system, and surface key metrics. These functions are critical for helping SaaS providers to scale. If every SaaS company needed to invest in building these capabilities before building their actual applications, it would consume valuable development resources, thus burning finite capital and slowing down their time to market,” it unpacks regarding the importance of this open sourcing.

It is unclear whether SaaS Boost will be available to local AWS clients via the Cape Town availability zone, as it was never previously listed among the services for the region. We’ve also looked at the latest list on AWS’ website and Boost is not present at the time of writing.

Hopefully though, the tool will make its way here as it would prove quite useful for those startups and companies wanting to embrace SaaS given its increasing popularity.

[Image – Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash]