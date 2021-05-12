Bungie accidentally enables Crossplay in Destiny 2

On Tuesday Bungie dropped the latest batch of seasonal content for Destiny 2 in Season of the Splicer.

The season, as one would expect, introduces new story beats, new lore to chase, gear to grind and of course the Vault of Glass Raid returns later this month.

As is customary, Destiny 2 was inaccessible for most of Tuesday evening with Bungie even having to take the game offline to conduct emergency maintenance. Gaming in 2021 hey.

Anyway, once players were able to log in a few keen eyed players spotted a feature that’s not meant to be available yet – Crossplay.

Destiny 2 currently features cross save which means you can play the game on PC for example and then pick up where you left off on a console. There is a bit more nuance to it but that’s the jist.

Crossplay however would allow console, PC and the six Stadia players to all play together. This is a feature that is coming but we only expected in August when the next season arrives.

So was Crossplay enabled? Yes, but accidentally.

“We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay,” Destiny 2 community manager Chris “Cozmo” Shannon wrote in a tweet. “This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake.”

Something to look forward to however is the discovery of an emblem which points to a Crossplay beta coming out later this season.

The Stars Crossed emblem was added to the Destiny 2 database with the Season of the Splicer update and it’s source reads, “Complete 3 Crossplay Beta Vanguard Strikes”.

It’s unclear at this stage whether this beta will be opt-in or if all players will be able to select a Crossplay playlist to enter.

Crossplay is expected to arrive in Destiny 2 officially next season.

For now though we’re keen to give Crossplay a spin even if it means we get the buggiest of experiences. Bungie tends to move fast with patches these days though so try get Crossplay working sooner rather than later.

As an aside if you’re looking to see what weapons, gear and cosmetics are headed to Destiny 2 this season pop on over to Light.gg and start shopping for the weapon rolls you want.