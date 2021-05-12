e4 and Melisizwe Computer Lab Project complete computer centre at Diepdale Secondary

The lockdown has highlighted many issues in South Africa, but perhaps the most apparent during the hardest of lockdowns was the digital divide.

While 65 percent of South Africans are connected to the internet, the remaining 35 percent is a concern. This concern reached fever pitch during the hard lockdown which forced folks to work from home or not at all.

It’s because of this that initiatives such as the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project are so important. Working together with fintech firm e4, Diepdale Secondary School now has a brand new computer lab.

The Sowetan school now houses a computer lab that will benefit all 900 students at the school. e4 provided air conditioners, tech supplies, functional items and 33 computers for students to use.

“The stark reality is that we live in a country where youth unemployment is endemic. We also live in a digital age, yet young people are still matriculating with no form of computer literacy which further exacerbates the problem,” explains Melisizwe Computer Lab Project founder and director, Candice Kern-Thomas.

Learners at the school will now be able to participate in Computer Applications Technology which forms part of their curriculum and master basic computer skills before leaving school.

“Urgent interventions are needed that bring resources to the youth. We have seen lives transformed through initiatives like this and are so grateful to sponsors like e4 for supporting our vision and helping us bridge the digital divide,” Kern-Thomas added.

The computer lab was handed over to school principal Mr Munyakisi on Friday 7th May.

“It was a wonderful experience being able attend the launch of the computer centre. We are extremely pleased with the end product and today it was clear to all of us that we chose the right school. This school takes the education of their scholars seriously. We are certain that they will use the equipment and the computer centre to its fullest and ensure that the children of this community are able to start realising their future, today,” said chief financial officer at e4, Adri Führi.