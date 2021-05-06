GirlCode and AWS partnership sees 30 women receive valuable cloud skills

Last month GirlCode began its Software Development Learnership, an initiative being carried out in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that sees 30 unemployed women prepare for careers in tech and IT. Cloud in particular, with the Learnership being an introduction to cloud-based computing and AWS tools.

The Learnership application process began on 1st April and, prior to selecting the 30 attendees, GirlCode received over 50 000 applications, but unfortunately had to whittle it down to the aforementioned number.

The 12-month long free course began on 30th April and learners will attend daily work simulated sessions at the GirlCode Campus in Midrand, the organisation explains.

“They will be working on practical projects as well as learn and practice with relevant tech and tools. This will afford the learners hands-on opportunities to experience real-life operations and agility of projects, working in teams in a business environment, while also acquiring soft skills to prepare them for the world of work,” adds a press release sent to Hypertext regarding the initiative.

While the organisation is pleased to be partnering with AWS on assisting women to gain valuable skills for potential employment down the line, it also acknowledges that this is only the first step and that far more needs to be done if GirlCode is to reach some of its ambitious goals over the coming decade.

“The sad reality of this seemingly great outcome is that there are brilliant young minds sitting at home without work and study prospects. Also important is that, this in fact means that organisations are forfeiting the potential IP that could be creating innovative solutions for the industry and our country as a result,” notes GirlCode CEO Zandile Mkhwanazi.

“Given the result of the applications, this is a positive step in the right direction to address the tech skills gap in South Africa when it comes to women software developers. We are excited to work with AWS, as GirlCode aims to upskill 10 million women over the next 10 years. GirlCode will continue seeking more opportunities to empower more girls,” she adds.

It will be interesting to see what happens after the Learnership, as well as what other initiatives GirlCode, AWS and others partner on moving forward.