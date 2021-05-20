UEFA Euro 2020 will be streamed on Showmax Pro

Since the start of lockdown in 2020, Showmax has been making moves trying to become the best local streaming platform and today we bring news of an offering that will help that push.

From 11th June to 11th July, the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament will be streamed live on Showmax Pro. As a reminder, Showmax Pro is the premium tier of Showmax which gives you access to sport, news and other live programming.

Back to the sportsball.

You will be able to stream all the matches through either Showmax Pro or Showmax Pro Mobile, which is good news if you are on the go.

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament will be available on Showmax Pro throughout the streaming platform’s African market.

“Euro traditionally produces outstanding soccer, with many of the world’s leading players given a grand stage. There will be spectator limits in place, and matches will be held in 11 cities across 11 countries – a ‘romantic gesture’, according to UEFA, to celebrate the 60th birthday of the tournament. Viewers are promised a one-of-a-kind spectacle, with the stark differences between the host cities contributing to the uniqueness of the event,” writes Showmax.

Showmax Pro costs R449 per month in South Africa while Showmax Pro Mobile costs just R225 per month. While this is a lot more expensive than the R99 Showmax subscription, you are getting more for your money.

We should also mention that Showmax Pro features the full slate of Showmax content which includes original content such as DAM, Skermerdans and Tali’s Baby Diary. We’re also incredibly excited to watch Kenyan Showmax Original, Crime and Justice coming later this year.

Showmax is also our destination for anything HBO related such as frankly excellent The Handmaid’s Tale which is being released weekly on the platform.

Showmax is pushing hard to carve a name for itself in the highly competitive streaming market and as it continues to add sport, high quality licensed programming and original content to its offering, it has become one of our favourite streaming services.