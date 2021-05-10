We’re giving away Resident Evil Village and a merch hamper

This month Capcom released its highly anticipated survival horror game Resident Evil Village to the masses. We were fortunate enough to get to review the latest iteration in the franchise, and now we’re sharing the love so to speak by giving away a hamper for Resident Evil Village to one of Hypertext’s readers.

The competition kicks off today and will run throughout the remainder of May, when entries close on 31st May 2021 at 23:59. We will then, select, contact and announce a winner regarding delivery of their prize on 1st June 2021.

So what’s up for grabs? Well the good people of Gamefinity have arranged a hamper which includes:

A digital edition of RE Village

An RE Village Mug

An RE village t-shirt

An RE Village med kit

An RE Village flash drive

On top of the digital edition of the game (platform preference can be selected below), the hamper will serve as the perfect accompaniment while you are taking on the four lords and Mother Miranda in Resident Evil Village.

To enter the giveaway, you simply need to complete the Google Form below. As a reminder, we use a Goggle Form to keep entries secure, as well as stopping any ne’er-do-wells from doing anything nefarious. We also ask for your email and daytime telephone number only as a means for contacting the winner once the giveaway ends. Your data is not shared with anyone else.

We have also added an option to be added to our Daily Newsletter in the form below, which will see the latest news from Hypertext arrive in your inbox each day. Selecting yes does not improve your chances of winning, so feel free to select whichever option you wish.

Lastly, we want to hear about your best (or worst) experiences playing any titles within the Resident Evil franchise, so let us know what your most memorable moment from a Resident Evil game was below.

Loading…

Terms and conditions

1) This competition is only open to persons who are residents in South Africa. We cannot ship the prize overseas. 2) No cash equivalents are available, and the prize is not transferable. 3) Employees, agents and the families of HTXT Media and Gamefinity are not eligible to enter. 4) Only one entry per reader will be allowed. 5) The judges’ decision is final. 6) The closing date for the competition is 31st May at 23:59. 7) By entering, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. 8) If we are unable to contact the winner within 24 hours of a decision, a new winner will be declared. 9) HTXT Media and the respective directors, members, partners, employees, agents, consultants, suppliers, contractors and sponsors assume no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from an entrant’s participation in this competition or for any loss or damage, howsoever arising, from entry or use of the prize. 10) We will not share the data entered in the competition fields with third parties.