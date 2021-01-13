Showmax is working with CANAL+ on an original Kenyan series

When it comes to streaming services, Showmax has something of an edge in that it has been producing content for its African audience for sometime now.

The platform has announced that it will be working with global broadcaster CANAL+ on Showmax’s first original Kenyan series.

The series is called Crime & Justice and is said to be a “gritty police procedural and legal show set in Nairobi”. As fans of shows like Law & Order, we’re incredibly excited to see a local take on this tried and tested formula.

The series will star Sarah Hassan and Alfred Munyua (pictured) as Makena and Silas as they tackle one crime per episode from investigation to verdict.

“When I first read the script, I loved the delivery and realness of Silas as a character. It’s not exaggerated and he’s no Rambo hero; he just tackles his cases the normal way. I found a very real edge with this script, and I hope I’ll do justice to the role,” Munyua said in a statement from Showmax announcing the project this week.

Behind the scenes Crime & Justice will be directed and produced by Adam Neutzsky-Wulff who will be supported by an all-star crew. This includes co-producer Maureen Wanjiku and cinematographer Sammy Maina.

Interestingly this is not MultiChoice’s first foray into Kenyan content nor its first dealings with CANAL+. MultiChoice has worked with Kenyan producers on programming for GOtv and DStv and more than 10 Kenyan productions are created each year.

As regards CANAL+ and MultiChoice, the pair have a production set for release in 2021 on Showmax called Blood Psalms.

“Based on ancient African mythology, Blood Psalms is an epic 10-part series that chronicles the rise to power of a fierce teenaged princess, Zazi (Bokang Phelane from Keeping Score, Emoyeni), who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas, and the wrath of the Gods,” reads a blurb about the show.

Crime & Justice though, looks very interesting and as we mentioned we love procedural crime shows and a closer look at how the justice system works outside of what we know about the US, should prove incredibly interesting.

There is no word yet on when we can expect Crime & Justice to be available for streaming.