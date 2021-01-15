It’s official: Fitbit is now part of Google

After announcing intentions to buy smart wearables company Fitbit in 2019, Google has finalised its acquisition of the company after waiting on approval from regulators.

James Park, CEO, President & Co-Founder, has announced as much in a blog post on the Fitbit website. Those who have signed up to Fitbit’s services in the past would have also received the news by way of an email newsletter.

“This is just the beginning because becoming part of the Google family means we can do even more to inspire and motivate you on your journey to better health. We’ll be able to innovate faster, provide more choices, and make even better products to support your health and wellness needs,” Park writes.

Park is, unsurprisingly, hopefully that access to Google’s resources will allow Fitbit to do more than before but adds that, “Fitbit will remain the same”. On that note those worried that Apple users will be left behind have had their fears muted for now. Park maintains that both Android and iOS ecosystems will be catered for in the near future when it comes to partner devices for Fitbit products. While that’s reassuring we have to wonder if that’s a permanent promise or a short term statement.

On Google’s side of things it has similarly released an announcement written by Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services.

“Technology can change the way people manage their health and wellness, and that’s especially important these days. We’ll work closely to create new devices and services that help you enhance your knowledge, success, health and happiness,” Osterloh states.

Both Park and Osterloh bring up user data management. Back in July 2020 Google said it will not use Fitbit users data for ad targeting and Osterloh reiterates that saying this acquisition is “about devices, not data”. Again, while this is good to hear now Fitbit customers should watch for changes in user agreements as time goes on, should this setup change.

Finally the pair also share some Fitbit numbers to mark the occasion: