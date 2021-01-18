Dating apps are banning and snitching on Capitol rioters

Since the riots at the Capitol building earlier in January, US authorities have been trying to apprehend those who were responsible for storming the building that lead to the death of five people.

Help in that pursuit is coming from a rather unlikely source – dating apps.

The likes of Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps are using images captured from inside the Capitol and other evidence to ban user accounts according to a report from the Washington Post.

While you’d think anybody who commits a crime wouldn’t post it to social media, it appears those storming the Capitol weren’t of that same mind and many posted incriminating photos online.

Dating apps such as Bumble are scanning profiles for text content that promotes the insurrection or related activities. Bumble is even banning accounts spreading false information about the US election. Any information which is gleaned from these profiles, that could help to identify rioters is passed along to authorities.

“We always encourage our community to block and report anyone who is acting against our guidelines, and we have already banned users who have used our platform to spread insurrectionist content or who have attempted to organize and incite terrorism,” Bumble told the Washington Post.

“As always, if someone has or is in the process of committing a potentially criminal act on our platform, we will take the appropriate steps with law enforcement,” Bumble added.

But the apps taking responsibility for their platforms is expected, what isn’t is users turning into sleuths and then reporting users to authorities.

Women are reportedly swiping right on folks who fit the bill of suspected rioters and forwarding any evidence they collect, including outright confessions, to the FBI.

As FBI assistant director in charge, Steven D’Antuono put it, “Even your friends and family are tipping us off. So you might want to consider turning yourself in instead of wondering when we’re going to come knocking on your door. Because we will.”

Perhaps don’t brag about your crimes on social media, you might just find yourself in Rodney Alcala’s shoes.

