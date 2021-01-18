Mzansi Magic and kykNET pop-up channels now available on Showmax

Last year Showmax launched Showmax Pro which grants you access to a number of live channels usually found on DStv.

Today, however, MultiChoice has announced that Mzansi Magic and kykNET are available to stream through Showmax.

“We’re always looking at ways of making the Showmax experience better for our customers. During last year’s lockdown, we gave subscribers access to live news channels. Now, following this month’s Presidential address, South Africans will continue to spend more time at home, and so, once again, we’d like to make sure our customers have something extra,” MultiChoice Group chief executive officer for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle said in a statement.

In terms of availability, Mzansi Magic is only available to South African subscribers while kykNET is available in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. MultiChoice says that the channels will be available on all Showmax plans.

These channels will be available until 31st March.

We do wonder what Showmax is doing here as Showmax Pro offers live TV channels and DStv now offers a streaming only package.

Perhaps this is meant to be a lure in a bid to get subscribers to pay for a higher tier package so that they have permanent access to these channels though that is just us getting ideas.

As Phahle said, these channels should come in handy thanks to stricter lockdown rules if you’re already subscribed to Showmax.