Videos scraped from Parler of Capitol Riot compiled onto timeline

Since the riots at the US Capitol building on 6th January authorities have been tracking down those who participated in an event that claimed the lives of five people.

Thankfully many of the perpetrators can be identified as they filmed themselves and posted evidence of themselves and peers committing the crime.

For those of us on the outside, however, it’s been a bit tricky trying to piece together the events that unfolded on that day. To that end, nonprofit news organisation ProPublica has created something special.

Using the data and videos gleaned from a scrape of Parler’s content ProPublica has published a chronological timeline containing videos from 6th January from around, near and inside the Capitol building.

“As supporters of President Donald Trump took part in a violent riot at the Capitol, users of the social media service Parler posted videos of themselves and others joining the fray. ProPublica reviewed thousands of videos uploaded publicly to the service that were archived by a programmer before Parler was taken offline by its web host,” the publication wrote in a note accompanying the timeline.

“Taken together, they provide one of the most comprehensive records of a dark event in American history through the eyes of those who took part,” it added.

At first we thought that “dark event” was a bit on the extreme side of descriptions but, as you scrub through the timeline it’s hard not agree with ProPublica here.

The timeline starts with footage of a rally hosted on the day and things just escalate from there.

There are over 500 videos on the timeline that ProPublica staff reviewed. The publication originally identified over 2 500 videos taken from around, near or inside the Capitol.

Something bizarre worth noting is that ProPublica only found one video captured from inside the Senate. This is bizarre as news organisations have photos of rioters entering the Senate with phones aloft.

Perhaps those rioters realised that posting video evidence of themselves in the Senate could comeback and bite them.