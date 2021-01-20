COVID-19 in South Africa: 20th January 2021

January 20, 2021
This week it looks like the number of new daily infections for COVID-19 in South Africa is starting to decrease. This as two consecutive days has seen the new daily infections lie below the 10k mark.

More specifically 9 780 over the past 24 hours, which would led some to believe that the extension of level 3 lockdown is having the desired effect for the National Department of Health (NDoH).

Whether the country can reach a level of stability before schools and universities begin taking in students, however, remains to be seen.

Looking at the other numbers from the most recent NDoH report, the total number of cases to date now registers at 1 356 716, with 1 144 857 recoveries recorded too. The latter means the recovery rate is now at 84 percent, which again is an incremental increase.

While the recovery rate appears to be on the up again, unfortunately the number of fatalities is as well, with 839 reported over the past 24 hours. KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo account for the largest portions of the new fatalities at 263 and 238 respectively. The death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa now stands at 38 288 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 259 098 214 460 44 638 9 350
Eastern Cape 187 552 173 575 13 977 9 612
Northern Cape 29 894 24 734 2 859 511
Free State 71 237 59 268 11 969 2 493
KwaZulu-Natal 287 042 226 342 60 700 6 672
North West 51 771 37 418 14 353 808
Mpumalanga 54 678 46 394 8 284 808
Gauteng 366 432 322 434 43 998 7 057
Limpopo 49 012 40 232 8 780 977
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 356 716 1 144 857 211 859 38 288

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

