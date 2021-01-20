[UPDATED]Sage Business Cloud Accounting in the midst of a major outage

UPDATE – 14:02 20/01/21

Sage continues to work to resolve the issue with the most recent update being issued shortly after this story was published. Sage has also provided the following statement.

“Sage and our service provider are working hard to resolve the performance issues with Sage Business Cloud Accounting, linked to an upgrade to the system. We apologise to customers and partners for any inconvenience caused, and we are doing everything we can to get the service up and running as normal,” the firm wrote in an email to Hypertext.

The firm will continue to provide updates regarding the outage.

Original story:

The last 48 hours have been troublesome for Sage as it battled a major outage with its Sage Business Cloud Accounting software.

On Monday morning Sage’s software began bugging out and the firm began updating its status page with messages that it was investigating a potential issue with the service’s performance.

While Sage was able to address these performance issues, on 19th January its Sage Business Cloud Accounting software experienced performance issues.

The problem was traced to Sage’s hosting partner and a change was implemented to address the performance issues.

“Our hosting partner have successfully completed their change to improve the service performance. We will closely monitor performance over the next few days,” Sage wrote in a status update.

The last update from the firm came down this morning and unfortunately, performance is still degraded.

As of time of writing users can log into Sage, but are unable to access the software and are met with the message you can see below.

There is no word on when users can expect to access Sage again but we recommend checking the Sage status page regularly for updates.