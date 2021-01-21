Nedbank is offering card holders back to school discounts

BlogEducationNews
January 21, 2021
2 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

If you have a Nedbank credit card you may have recently received an email from the bank pointing you in the direction of several vouchers and coupons on offer aimed at back to school purchases.

For those who missed the Nedbank email or those who want to get involved now, we’ve got the details of these offers below.

The offers are broken up into two categories: in-store and online. Both types offer two discounts making it four in total. Regardless of how and where you take advantage of them

At participating Vision Works optometrists there is a buy one get one free offer for glasses lenses. Use voucher code 2ndlensfree.

At Bidvest Waltons stores there is a 10 percent discount on school supplies when using code NEDWTNS08.

The offers at Vision Works and Bidvest Waltons, according to the email, are available only in-store.

NetFlorist is offering 15 percent off personalised kids products right here with “personalised backpacks, lunchboxes, and water bottles” highlighted as options. Redemption code ND15B2S is needed here.

Finally there’s Playing and Learning, giving 20 percent off of a select range of education toys and products as well as arts and crafts supplies. This selected range can be found here and requires the redemption code GBEDUPLAY. Unlike the other offers here this one requires a minimum purchase of R350.

As always make sure to shop around for whatever you’re looking for as sometimes items at one store may be cheaper compared to another store that has a discount. The buy one get one free offer from Vision Works, for example, doesn’t strike us as particularly impressive as we’ve seen almost every optometrist and glasses store offering the same year round.

While the offer here may be good for you if you were already planning on buying from Vision Works, it’s just a reminder to see other options before spending any money.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2020 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA