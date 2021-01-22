MTN launches Back To School device and data bundles

It is that time again, as learners across the country prepare for the upcoming academic year, set to kick off next month. With that in mind, MTN has announced its new Back To School deals, with a specific focus on device and data bundles to help learners cope with the connectivity struggles that COVID-19 posed in 2020.

To that end, “all MTN Back-to-School deals include free MTN Home bundles for data access to, Google Classroom, Zoom, WebEx, Skype and Google Hangouts,” the network explained in a press release sent to Hypertext.

“For R599 once-off, prepaid customers will get a Sharelink H220M Mi-Fi LTE router + 50GB of value consisting of 13GB Anytime data (once-off), 1GB per month for 12 months, free 5GB Youtube Entertainment bundle and a free once-off 20GB MTN Home Bundle,” it adds.

Should an MTN customer already have a PayAsYouGo router, they can look at the prepaid SIM-only deals that the service provider has on offer. Here the following deals are being made available:

R99 for 15GB data, which includes 5GB Anytime and 5GB Night Express data valid for 30 days, plus a free 5GB MTN Home Bundle once-off

R149 for 30GB data (10GB Anytime, 10GB Night Express and 10GB MTN Home Bundle)

R199 for 50GB data (15GB Anytime, 15GB Night Express and a 20GB MTN Home Bundle)

It should also be noted that the above SIM-only deals are for use in mobile broadband devices alone.

In terms of devices, prepaid customers will be able to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8” 2019 tablet on MTN PayAsYouGo and get a free 20GB MTN Home Bundle for R1 999.

For contract customers, MTN is also offering an HP Intel Celeron N4020 notebook, plus the Sharelink H220M Mi-Fi router and 10GB data for R289 over 36 months. The 10GB of data is split between 4GB Anytime and 4GB Night Express data, plus a 2GB MTN Home Bundle.

The carrier is making SIM-only Back To School deals available to its contract customers too.

These range from, “ R99 for 10GB (4GB Anytime, 4GB Night Express and 2GB MTN Home bundles) to R349 for 150GB (100GB Anytime, 30GB Night Express and a 20GB MTN Home Bundle),” MTN unpacks.

“Customers can also sign up or upgrade to Mega Gigs or Mega Talk price plan with a device or Sim only and get 1GB MTN Home Bundle data access (Google Classroom, Zoom, WebEx, Skype and Google Hangouts) for 3 months,” it adds.

Lastly, learners under the age of 25 can get a weekly 10GB MTN Pulse Student Bundle which comes with a free 500MB MTN Home Bundle, 5GB Anytime and 5GB Night Express for R49. The MTN Pulse bundles can be accessed by dialling *411#, the service provider says.

With data and connectivity more important than ever in the COVID-19 era, these new Back To School deals should come in handy for those who can afford them.