COVID-19 in South Africa: 25th January 2021

January 25, 2021
At the weekend parts of the country had to deal with the effects of tropical storm Eloise, which means remaining indoors. It also meant that the chances for interactions with others were kept to a minimum in these regions, as we still have to contend with COVID-19 in South Africa.

While the number of new daily infections remains high, it is far less than we experienced during the peak of the second wave as adjusted level 3 lockdown continues.

To that end the past 24 hours has seen 8 147 new cases being recorded, according to the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH). The result has seen the total number of infections in SA to date rise to 1 412 986, with 1 230 520 recoveries also being recorded. The country’s recovery rate has also risen to 87 percent as a result.

Unfortunately the number of new daily fatalities still remains too high, as 300 new deaths have been recorded by the NDoH.

The department adds that of the new 30 deaths, the Eastern Cape accounts for 43 , the Free State has 15, Gauteng contributes 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal has 70, Mpumalanga registered six, the North West has 14, the Northern Cape recorded two and the 105 fatalities were reported in the Western Cape.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 265 428 229 683 35 745 9 844
Eastern Cape 190 402 175 708 14 694 10 072
Northern Cape 30 960 25 836 2 859 546
Free State 73 792 61 269 12 523 2 625
KwaZulu-Natal 302 582 246 728 55 854 7 372
North West 54 724 40 165 14 559 877
Mpumalanga 60 355 52 732 7 623 873
Gauteng 380 381 350 798 29 583 7 642
Limpopo 54 362 47 601 6 761 1 023
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 412 986 1 230 520 182 466 40 874

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

