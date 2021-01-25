COVID-19 in South Africa: 25th January 2021

At the weekend parts of the country had to deal with the effects of tropical storm Eloise, which means remaining indoors. It also meant that the chances for interactions with others were kept to a minimum in these regions, as we still have to contend with COVID-19 in South Africa.
While the number of new daily infections remains high, it is far less than we experienced during the peak of the second wave as adjusted level 3 lockdown continues.
To that end the past 24 hours has seen 8 147 new cases being recorded, according to the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH). The result has seen the total number of infections in SA to date rise to 1 412 986, with 1 230 520 recoveries also being recorded. The country’s recovery rate has also risen to 87 percent as a result.
Unfortunately the number of new daily fatalities still remains too high, as 300 new deaths have been recorded by the NDoH.
The department adds that of the new 30 deaths, the Eastern Cape accounts for 43 , the Free State has 15, Gauteng contributes 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal has 70, Mpumalanga registered six, the North West has 14, the Northern Cape recorded two and the 105 fatalities were reported in the Western Cape.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|265 428
|229 683
|35 745
|9 844
|Eastern Cape
|190 402
|175 708
|14 694
|10 072
|Northern Cape
|30 960
|25 836
|2 859
|546
|Free State
|73 792
|61 269
|12 523
|2 625
|KwaZulu-Natal
|302 582
|246 728
|55 854
|7 372
|North West
|54 724
|40 165
|14 559
|877
|Mpumalanga
|60 355
|52 732
|7 623
|873
|Gauteng
|380 381
|350 798
|29 583
|7 642
|Limpopo
|54 362
|47 601
|6 761
|1 023
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 412 986
|1 230 520
|182 466
|40 874
