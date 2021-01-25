Finally, a Godzilla vs. Kong trailer

A Godzilla vs. Kong movie has been in the works for years now but the public has seen almost nothing of it, but we now thankfully have a trailer to watch the two titans square off.

As a reminder this is part of the “MonsterVerse”, a series of interconnected movies by Warner Bros.. The three other movies in this franchise so far are Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

“Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth,” reads the official synopsis of the movie from the Godzilla vs. Kong website.

What’s rather telling from that synopsis – and the trailer embedded below – is that there’s a third power interfering with things here. From the previous three movies we know that both Godzilla and King Kong are the good guys here, so them fighting doesn’t make too much sense in the context of the MonsterVerse.

The widely-accepted fan theory right now is that the movie will see the two fight for a while before teaming up to defeat whatever that “unseen force” is. This would completely defeat the marketing hype tagline of “one will fall”. Again this can be explained away that one titan dies at the end to defeat the third party, but even that’s a hollow promise as resurrection has been established as a thing that exists in these movies.

Meta discussion aside, how’s the trailer? It’s rather good and there’s a lot of great shots people will be talking about. Kong narrowly dodging Godzilla’s blast that destroys an aircraft carrier is our favourite, and Kong using tools comes in second place.

Godzilla vs. Kong releases on 26th March. As part of the studios’ direction in 2021, all movies will be released in theatres and through streaming on HBOMax. As this setup is only available in America the rest of the world will need to risk COVID-19 in theatres to see this one, or wait for a wider streaming release.