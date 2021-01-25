Google search results on mobile get a visual redesign

Try to do a Google search on mobile and you may see a difference compared to a few weeks ago. This as the search giant has undergone a subtle, yet significant change regarding the look of search results, with an emphasis on content, speed and an overall less cluttered approach.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” explains Google designer Aileen Cheng, who led the team behind this change to the mobile side of search.

Whether that is indeed the result remains to be seen, but the new design is welcome nonetheless, with things often getting quite cluttered when comes to search results, particularly when it comes to ads in our opinion. It’s unclear whether the refresh for mobile will change this, however, as advertising is Google’s bread and butter.

“Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex. That’s especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We’re not just organizing the web’s information, but all the world’s information,” she adds.

“We started with organizing web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of,” Cheng continues.

Some of the ways that her team went about making the mobile search experience more pleasant include the addition of larger and bolder text, which makes sense given the strain we often put our through while staring at a smartphone screen for large chucks of the day. Added to this is an edge-to-edge design for displaying results, as well as the intentional use colour against a clean background.

With a more focused design one part of the puzzle, the other will be whether the results being searched for actually get users the information they want. Let’s hope that has not been forgotten about.