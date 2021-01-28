Local content creators receive cash injection to make series for TelkomONE

Last year Telkom launched its own streaming service in TelkomONE, but before that it issued a call for content creators to submit ideas for programming that would run on the service.

Telkom has today announced the winners of its #OpenUpTheIndustry competition.

Creators could pitch ideas in one of three categories namely; comedy, mobivela (a telenovela but for mobile) and lifestyle.

In the comedy category there were actually two winners.

First up is Gosiame Ntshole whose series, Going Viral caught the eyes of the judges, and rightly so.

Going Viral was aimed at bringing a lighter side to an otherwise bleak topic, COVID-19 and has received a positive response online and garnered over 100 000 views over on TikTok. It’s rather funny and we recommend checking Ntshole’s TikTok profile out.

The other winner in the comedy category is Lisa Payne.

“The Final Line is a competition-based reality show, showcasing various upcoming comedians in the entertainment industry. You can expect a show that’s fun, energetic, full of vibrance and laughter. We aim to entertain, as well as give you something to talk about. I can’t wait for everyone to see it and I’m excited because it’s easy to have a brilliant idea, but without funding or a platform, brilliant ideas will remain just that, a brilliant idea that never sees the light of day,” Payne said of her production.

The winner in the mobivela category is Brandon Olifant. His pitch – Crazy and Homeless – sounds… interesting.

“With Crazy and Homeless we aim to bring a lot of laughter and entertainment; it will be about two crazy homless friends that worship avocados and go through different and funny obstacles to achieve their daily goals,” explains Olifant.

We can’t say we’re not intrigued.

Finally, in the lifestyle category Patty Monroe’s submission Keeping it 100 won out.

The show will feature guests eating at restaurants that are affordable while diving into “raw conversations that you don’t usually get to hear every day,” Monroe said.

This sounds like a nice twist on international hit Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and we’ll get to see some good local restaurants we can support during the ongoing pandemic.

Each of the winners will receive R100 000 to help produce a full web series. These productions will be added to the AMP subscription for TelkomONE.

Pricing for TelkomONE follows on below, but be aware that the service also offers a free tier: