Netflix teases a strong line up for February

As of time of writing, South Africa is still under a strict lockdown in a bid to stave off the spread of the coronavirus.

Moving into a new month we will more than likely be spending even more time at home and thankfully there is a new slate of content headed to Netflix.

Before we dive into Netflix’s Original content being released this month, there are a few licensed titles coming to the platform though not as much as previous months.

On 1st February Suits: Season Nine hits Netflix, as does Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The only other licensed film heading to Netflix this month at time of writing is The Grudge.

Right, that looks frightening, what else does Netflix have in store?

2nd February

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 – Netflix Original Comedy

Kid Cosmic – Netflix Kids & Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family

3rd February

Firefly Lane – Netflix Original Series

Black Beach – Netflix Original Film

All My Friends Are Dead – Netflix Original Film

5th February

Hache: Season 2 – Netflix Original Series

Invisible City – Netflix Original Series

The Last Paradiso – Netflix Original Film

Little Big Women – Netflix Original Film

Malcolm & Marie – Netflix Original Film

Space Sweepers – Netflix Original Film

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity – Netflix Original Film

Strip Down, Rise Up – Netflix Original Documentaries

10th February

News of the World – Netflix Original Film

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman – Netflix Original Film

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – Netflix Original Documentaries

11th February

Layla Majnun – Netflix Original Film

Red Dot – Netflix Original Film

Squared Love – Netflix Original Film

Capitani – Netflix Original Series

12th February

Nadiya Bakes – Netflix Original Series

Buried by the Bernards – Netflix Original Series

Xico’s Journey – Netflix Kids & Family

Hate by Dani Rovira – Netflix Original Comedy

14th February

Namaste Wahala – Netflix Original Film

15th February

The Crew – Netflix Original Series

16th February

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie – Netflix Kids & Family

17th February

Behind Her Eyes – Netflix Original Series

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 – Netflix Original Series

Hello, Me! – Netflix Original Series

18th February

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

19th February

Tribes of Europa – Netflix Original Series

I Care A Lot – Netflix Original Film

20th February

Classmates Minus – Netflix Original Film

23rd February

Brian Regan: On The Rocks – Netflix original Comedy

Pelé – Netflix Original Documentaries

24th February

Canine Intervention – Netflix Original Series

25th February

Geez & Ann – Netflix Original Film

High-Rise Invasion

26th February