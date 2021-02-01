LEGO’s ‘White Noise’ playlist sounds a lot like ASMR to us

Well here’s an odd one: toy company LEGO has released a playlist called “White Noise” which uses physical bricks to creating calming sounds, and it’s very similar to ASMR.

The seven track playlist is available to stream for free from Spotify right here or in the embed at the bottom of this story. Combined the tracks make up three hours 29 minutes, making it perfect to fall asleep to or to be used as intended – when actually building bricks.

“The playlist is composed of a series of audio tracks created using nothing but the iconic sounds that the LEGO brick makes, sounds that are recognised by generations all over the world. Each LEGO element makes a unique noise, which is why designers experimented with over 10,000 in their quest for the perfect soothing sounds. The result is a soundscape that includes tracks such as ‘It All Clicks’ which perfectly captures the joyous sound of two LEGO elements joining together, and ‘The Waterfall’ created by pouring thousands of LEGO bricks on top of each other,” reads the press release.

We’ve been listening to the soundtrack and, while it’s called white noise, this would fit perfectly into the world of ASMR. Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) is a real rabbit hole of a subject and a big money maker for creators of it on places like YouTube. In essence it’s usually relaxing sounds which can create a pleasant feeling in your scalp. It used to be a rather underground community but has exploded in the last few years with Ikea using it for an advert and W Magazine roping in dozens of celebrities to make ASMR.

Call it white noise or ASMR the playlist heavily features the LEGO set 10280: Flower Bouquet, a really nice adult-focused toy which has buyers building plastic plants. We assume the intent here is for people to grab this set and build it while listening to the playlist.

All of this may seem out of place but it’s actually not the first time the company has done something like this recently. LEGO’s Art theme – which is made up of buildable mosaics featuring Iron Man, Darth Vader, Marilyn Monroe and more – is bundled together with a link to a podcast you can listen to while building. The podcasts have knowledgeable guests who will fill you in on the history and context of the art’s subject matter.

