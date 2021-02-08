Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages

COVID-19 in South Africa: 8th February 2021

GeneralNews
February 8, 2021
4 min read
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

As we begin another week under adjusted level 3 lockdown, it is time to reflect on the past 24 hours with regard to COVID-19 in South Africa. To that, the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) latest report says 2 435 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours.

How that new daily number develops over the coming week remains to be seen, but the figure is significantly less than we’ve seen following weekends since the second wave in December.

The result is the total number of infections to date now siting at 1 476 135, with the NDoH noting that over 8.49 million tests have been conducted to date. The department also confirms that 1 360 204 recoveries have also been reported, resulting in an increased recovery rate of 92 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 110 new fatalities have been recorded as well. The Eastern Cape accounts for eight, Free State has 20, Gauteng has 23, KwaZulu-Natal reported 10, Mpumalanga contributes 20, the Northern Cape has one and the Western Cape recorded 28 new deaths over the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 in South Africa is now 46 290.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 272 403 250 492 21 911 10 608
Eastern Cape 192 794 178 949 13 845 10 948
Northern Cape 32 628 28 387 2 859 600
Free State 77 611 66 534 11 077 2 866
KwaZulu-Natal 321 043 287 910 33 133 9 079
North West 58 430 50 074 8 356 1 008
Mpumalanga 67 324 63 567 3 757 1 073
Gauteng 394 240 378 398 15 842 8 615
Limpopo 59 662 55 893 3 769 1 493
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 476 135 1 360 204 115 931 46 290

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by SWISS IM&H on Unsplash

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.
Tags:

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA