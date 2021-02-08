COVID-19 in South Africa: 8th February 2021

As we begin another week under adjusted level 3 lockdown, it is time to reflect on the past 24 hours with regard to COVID-19 in South Africa. To that, the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) latest report says 2 435 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours.

How that new daily number develops over the coming week remains to be seen, but the figure is significantly less than we’ve seen following weekends since the second wave in December.

The result is the total number of infections to date now siting at 1 476 135, with the NDoH noting that over 8.49 million tests have been conducted to date. The department also confirms that 1 360 204 recoveries have also been reported, resulting in an increased recovery rate of 92 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 110 new fatalities have been recorded as well. The Eastern Cape accounts for eight, Free State has 20, Gauteng has 23, KwaZulu-Natal reported 10, Mpumalanga contributes 20, the Northern Cape has one and the Western Cape recorded 28 new deaths over the past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 in South Africa is now 46 290.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 272 403 250 492 21 911 10 608 Eastern Cape 192 794 178 949 13 845 10 948 Northern Cape 32 628 28 387 2 859 600 Free State 77 611 66 534 11 077 2 866 KwaZulu-Natal 321 043 287 910 33 133 9 079 North West 58 430 50 074 8 356 1 008 Mpumalanga 67 324 63 567 3 757 1 073 Gauteng 394 240 378 398 15 842 8 615 Limpopo 59 662 55 893 3 769 1 493 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 476 135 1 360 204 115 931 46 290

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by SWISS IM&H on Unsplash