COVID-19 in South Africa: 10th February 2021

As the week progresses, the country has racked up three days in a row where the number of new cases for COVID-19 in South Africa has been less than 2 000. That may not sound like a statistic to celebrate, but given the disheartening news we received at the beginning of the week regarding the vaccine rollout, any scraps of good news are needed right now.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), 1 742 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections to date to 1 479 253. The department also notes that over 8.53 million tests have been conducted to date, with 1 367 247 recoveries also being recorded.

This translates to a recovery rate of 92 percent, which it has remained steady throughout the week so far.

Unfortunately, however, while the number of cases is remaining relatively low, the number of fatalities has picked. More specifically 396 new deaths have been recorded, with Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng accounting for the majority at 118, 85 and 81 respectively.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in South Africa now sits at 46 869 as a result.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 272 712 251 922 20 790 10 703 Eastern Cape 192 894 178 949 13 945 10 995 Northern Cape 32 684 28 429 2 859 605 Free State 77 797 67 021 10 776 2 896 KwaZulu-Natal 321 886 289 731 32 155 9 176 North West 58 610 50 445 8 165 1 027 Mpumalanga 67 660 64 384 3 276 1 112 Gauteng 395 125 380 150 14 975 8 741 Limpopo 59 885 56 216 3 669 1 614 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 479 253 1 367 247 112 006 46 869

