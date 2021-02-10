Say hello to the new Audi e-tron GT

With motor shows as we know and love them cancelled during the era of COVID-19, carmakers have taken to holding standalone events to showcase their latest offerings. Out of Audi’s factory comes the new e-tron GT, which is a high-powered electric sports car which uses the Porsche Taycan as inspiration for the technology that propels this new EV.

Audi explains that the e-tron GT may have a few similarities to the Taycan, but the way this German carmaker has set it up is far different. For one, there is an electric motor at either end of the EV, with one dedicated to two wheels a piece, which should serve up an even distribution of the 93kWh battery’s power.

To better put that figure into terms you can understand, the Audi e-tron GT Quattro can muster a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 245km/h. If that still does not impress you, there is an RS model, which also happens to be the first time Audi has added the high-performance badge to one of its EVs. The result is a faster 0-100km/h of 3.3 seconds, with top speed limited to 250km/h.

There’s also a boost mode on both models if you’re still not satisfied.

While that does sound very impressive, being an electric vehicle, we need to know what kind of range is on offer.

For the Quattro, Audi is claiming roughly 487 kilometres and the more powerful RS version less range at 471 kilometres. It should be worth noting that those figures do not detail how a lead will impact the range, but we’re assuming that much like petrol or diesel cars, it severely dents it.

If you’re wondering when you can pick up one of these new EVs from Audi, as well as how much it will cost you, local details on that front have not been disclosed. In terms of Audi’s capacity to manufacture the e-tron GT, the German automotive brand hopes to produce something in the “high thousands” at its Neckrasulm facility.

To give you an idea of pricing, the Quattro will start at €99 800 (~R1.78 million) and the RS model at €138 200 (~R2.46 million).