‘No systemic irregularities reported’ for Matric exams – Umalusi

Umalusi, the council overlooking the certification of South African qualifications including Matric exams, has given the go ahead for the release of the results next week, 22nd February 2021.

The 14 page PDF covering its findings can be found here: Umalusi approves the release of the 2020 national examinations results. Of particular importance to many is the Matric exams of learners covered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), especially as there were leaks of certain exams when students were writing last year.

“Having studied all the evidence presented, the Executive Committee (EXCO) of Umalusi Council noted the isolated irregularities reported during the writing and marking of examinations as well as the group copying cases reported in 4 provinces involving 893 candidates. In addition, Umalusi has noted with concern the serious irregularities regarding the leakage of Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 question papers,” reads part of the report.

“However, EXCO is satisfied that there were no systemic irregularities reported, which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations administered by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).”

Based on the above Umalusi has approved the release of the Matric exam results as “available evidence that the examinations were administered in accordance with the examination policies and regulations.”

That being said those who have been found to be implicated in irregularities will have their results blocked following a further investigation by the DBE and Umalusi verification on the matter. Umalusi also requests that the department tightens up security to prevent leakages from happening again, a rather large request considering how many papers have been leaked over the years.

Umalusi has requested that the DBE present a way forward in this regard and submit a Quality Assurance of Assessment report and improvement plan by 26th March 2021.

Despite this the council has given the department a pat on the back for its work last year.

“The Executive Committee of Council commends the DBE for conducting a successful and credible examination despite challenges presented by COVID-19 and the leakage of question papers through social media,” the report concludes on the NSC segment.

With this seemingly final hurdle cleared it looks like the Matric class of 2020 will soon know their fates when the results are finally released in seven days.