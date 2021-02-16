Fibre internet slow or dead? This RSS feed might help you understand what’s wrong

When your internet becomes slow or unresponsive, you might log a call with your internet service provider (ISP), but chances are that you’re not the only one with problems.
This presents a bit of a problem as an influx of calls, while drawing attention to the problem, can also clog up the lines and cause yet more frustration. Add working from home to the mix and you have a recipe for some temper-fueled phone calls.
Wouldn’t it be great if you could find the source of a problem with your fibre internet before calling your ISP?
That’s exactly what RocketNet has done with its RocketNet Feeds RSS feed.
This RSS feed aggregates the network status of several major fibre networks in South Africa.
For instance, using the feed we can see that in Sonneglans in Johannesburg, there was a fibre break on the Vumatel network that was graded as minor. This has lead to no connectivity for residents in the suburb and technicians were reportedly resuming repairs this morning.
It’s simple but the information is very welcome to anybody looking for answers as to why they’re playing the Dinosaur game in Chrome.
“We saw a need for clients to be kept in the loop when there is interference with their internet connection. In line with our value of transparency we developed a South African first RSS feed with live status updates of the major South African Networks. If your internet goes down, you can visit this feed – from your phone if necessary – and have a look at exactly where and what the faults are,” explains RocketNet chief executive officer, Simon Swanepoel.
The feed is currently in a beta testing phase, but it is accessible here.
The feed is also currently limited to reporting from Vumatel, MetroFibre, FrogFoot networks, Octotel and LinkLayer. There’s also a feed for Cloudflare if you make use of the service which is nice.
We hope to see more networks featured on this feed but RocketNet really has done something awesome here.
If you make use of one of the aforementioned network providers, the RocketNet RSS feed is absolutely one worth subscribing to or bookmarking.
[Image – CC 0 Pixabay]