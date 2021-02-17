No data? Here’s how to get your 2020 Matric exam results

The embattled 2020 Matric exams will finally have their results released next week on 22nd February. There are several ways to access your Matric exam results which we have covered in a separate story, but now let’s talk about getting them in person.

Good old newspapers will be printing Matric results across the country. Just take note that these will not contain the full details for each subject but will rather let students simply know if they have passed or failed. A “B” next to a student’s name indicates Bachelor’s Pass and “D” means Diploma and Higher Certificates.

Visiting your high school is also one way to get your results in paper. This will be a confirmation that your results are valid and not the full results themselves, which may come a couple of days later. Speak to your school ahead of time to find out what the process is and if you can return to campus to collect. South Africa is still in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19 which may result in schools limiting the number of Matrics returning for this reason.

The next option is the SMS. The SABC and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) operate an SMS service for Matric results to be sent directly to your phone making this option something even feature phones can make use of. Simply SMS your exam number to 45856. This costs R1.50 and free SMSes do not apply.

USSD is the final way to get your results without going online. Dial *120*45856# and enter your exam number to register. This is charged at R1.50 per minute.

While online options for accessing you results have many advantages there are reasons to go with some of the other methods we outlined above. Newspapers and physical documents from schools can act as a nice reminder of getting through Matric, especially with the 2020 class facing challenges no others in living memory have. This little memento will be a valuable keepsake.

Other reasons include the cost of data to access the various sites hosting results and power outages.

Regardless of how and where you get your results we here at Hypertext want to extend our congratulations to the class of 2020 which has had to overcome so much.

[Image – Pexels on Pixabay]