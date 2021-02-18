Huawei’s AppGallery gets a refresh, with a focus on Promos and Gifts

If you buy a new Huawei phone these days, it will likely be running HMS and feature the AppGallery as its primary means of getting applications onto the device. The mobile marketplace has existed for some time now, but in recent years it has become the central platform that powers much of the experience on new Huawei mobile hardware.
The AppGallery is far from perfect, especially when it comes to the type of apps available on it, but Huawei has been working frantically to get up to snuff, to the company’s credit. The latest effort sees AppGallery get a refresh, with Huawei detailing that much of the focus for the new features added to the platform zeroing in on how easily content can be found and accessed.
Another aspect to the new experience in AppGallery is greater attention on Promotions and Gifts. These are tools that Huawei added to the mix to incentivise use of the platform for both developers and consumers alike. For the latter it offers different ways to get users to engage and potentially bring in more money, and for the latter, it highlights some of the best deals that applications on the AppGallery have to offer.
“The new version of HUAWEI AppGallery brings an exceptional and redefined experience to our users, which makes discovering new content more exciting than before”, explains Adam Xiao, MD of Huawei Mobile Services in Middle East and Africa.
“Whether you’re interested in productivity, entertainment, music, games, life-hacks, or anything else, you will find an outlet that quenches your thirst in HUAWEI AppGallery. We are hosting some of the best up-and-rising apps with incredible potential, and every day, we are growing in the quality and quantity of what we are offering our users,” he adds.
Moving forward the The Promotions and Gifts tabs will highlight the latest offers regularly carried out in the platform, including lucky draws, cashback offers, exclusive promos, and challenges to win prizes. This tab has also been localised, with a view of generating the better user interaction by making content more relevant, according to Huawei.
With Google and Apple still dominating the mobile app marketplace, it will be interesting to see if approaches like this will help Huawei in future and potentially make the AppGallery more popular. With a reported global 530 million monthly active users, it’s off to a relatively strong start.