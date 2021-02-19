Ramaphosa – SA ready to manufacture and commercialise hydrogen fuel

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Energy still remains a problematic resource here in South Africa, especially as the nation’s power utility struggles to reduce the frequency with which loadshedding and load reducing takes place. When posed a question about the country’s energy plans during the State of the Nation (SONA) 2021 this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday highlighted one of the projects centred around hydrogen fuel technology to address the country’s energy woes.

To that end, the president says South Africa is indeed ready to move forward with the manufacture and commercialisation of hydrogen fuel technology in the coming years.

“For more than a decade, government has been working with various partners, including the private sector and academia, to develop hydrogen fuel cell and lithium battery storage technologies. This work serves two important developmental objectives: it offers the possibility of a new, renewable source of energy, while establishing new uses and new markets for the platinum group metals that are abundant in our country,” Ramaphosa explained.

“Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, which use platinum, offer an alternative source of clean electricity, while hydrogen allows for energy to be stored and delivered in a usable form,” he added.

According to the president, this is a project that government has been working on quite intently.

Via its Hydrogen South Africa Strategy, government and its partners have deployed hydrogen fuel cells to provide electricity in schools and to field hospitals as part of the country’s COVID-19 response, he noted.

“We are establishing a Platinum Valley as an industrial cluster bringing various hydrogen applications in the country together to form an integrated hydrogen ecosystem. This initiative will identify concrete project opportunities for kick-starting hydrogen cell manufacturing in promising hubs,” added Ramaphosa.

While the news of a strategy for SA’s troubled energy grid is welcome news, the announcement during the SONA 2021 reply is the easy part, as no precise plan has been outlined yet for the public. As is a  timeframe for when manufacture and commercialisation of hydrogen fuel technology will be realised.

With most government announcements, we’ll need to wait for something more tangible to be announced before we get too excited.

[Image – CC BY-ND 2.0 GovernmentZA on Flickr]

Robin-Leigh Chetty

Robin-Leigh Chetty
When he's not reviewing the latest smartphones, Robin-Leigh is writing about everything tech-related from IoT and smart cities, to 5G and cloud computing. He's also a keen photographer and dabbles in console games.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA