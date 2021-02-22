Government provides Q&A as Matric results released

This afternoon the exam results for the Matric class of 2020 will be revealed with individual results coming to the students themselves tomorrow morning.

Matrics may find themselves lost as to what to do next when it comes to their results and further education, and that’s where the Department of Higher Education And Training (DHET) comes into play.

The official account for the department has released a series of Q&As which are very difficult to read through. We’ve parsed through the information to present it to you in a more readable format which can be saved as a reference for later use.

There are some oddities here such as shorthand language, use of terms such as “bogus” and a few links (such as the CACH Facebook page, available here) which are dead. Aside from the language used the links can be worked around with alternate links / contact details provided.

“What can I do if I do not get a place at the institution of my choice?

DHET has a Central Application Clearing House (CACH), a temporary mechanism created by the Department to assist the following applicants:

applicants who either applied on time to their institution of choice but their application was unsuccessful and now it is too late to apply elsewhere;

or applied on time and met the entry requirements based on their Grade 11 results but find that they now do not meet the entry requirements when their grade 12 results are released

How do I access CACH?

The CACH service will run from 22 February 2021 until 30 April 2021.

How to I ensure that a private college is not bogus?

Private colleges that offer skills programmes that are accredited by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) delegated by the QCTO are not required to be registered in terms of the CET Act. However, these private colleges may be regarded as ‘bogus colleges’ if they offer skills programmes without accreditation from the QCTO or the SETAs.

Students and the public need to request registration certificates from private institutions before binding themselves to any agreements. In addition, students must ask themselves the following:

Is the registration certificate displayed?

Does the institution offer a qualification that interests you?

Is the qualification you are interested in listed on the certificate?

Can the institution provide a brochure with all its details, including qualifications offered?

Does it operate in suitable and safe premises with adequate space, light and appropriate equipment?

Can it provide full details of its teaching staff and their qualifications?

You will find a register of private colleges on http://dhet.gov.za.

In order to verify if private colleges are accredited to offer skills programmes, the QCTO can be contacted on 012 003 1800 or e-mail: [email protected]

How do I access my certificate?

Candidates who passed all seven subjects in one exam sitting for NCV, and 4 subjects for the Nated programmes, should receive their certificates within 90 business days after the exam cycle was completed.

Candidates who passed over multiple exam cycles should receive their certificates within six months after the exam cycle they qualified. In cases where candidates entered for wrong programmes, or request reissues, for lost certificates all relevant supporting documentation need to be submitted with the application.

The turnaround time depends on the response from the college/candidate.

Supporting documentation to be submitted to the quality council will lead to a longer process. Therefore, it is incumbent on students to ensure compliance to those processes.

What are the stages for applying for certification?

College/candidate applies for a certificate. DHET receives and assesses whether the candidate meets all requirements for the specific qualification and level as per National Policy governing the qualification Verify whether all relevant documents were received. DHET verifies that candidate qualifies, consolidate records, create documents. Datasets are created and submitted to quality council for approval and printing, currently on a weekly basis Printed documents for approved and qualifying candidates are received. Documents are sorted, packed and delivered to courier services offices for distribution to the examination centres. Candidates to liaise with the exam centres to arrange collection Candidates who qualify for an N6 certificate without meeting the lower levels requirements will not be issued with certificates since the lower levels must be passed

Private colleges are not releasing certificates unless all outstanding monies are paid to the quality council, Umalusi, in this instance. Students are encourage to use the enquiry services platform for ease of tracking: http://eservices.gov.za.”