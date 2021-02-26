COVID-19 in South Africa: 26th February 2021

It is now one month to go until the country reaches the divisive milestone of one year under some form of lockdown as a result of COVID-19 in South Africa.

While that is a disheartening fact, the government has urged South Africans to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the coronavirus as it continues to try to secure the necessary vaccine batches to move forward with rollouts.

Looking at the latest figures for COVID-19 in South Africa from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the number of new daily infections has returned to the normal rate we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, with the week’s earlier under 1k numbers now a distant memory.

To that end 1 676 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, as the total number of infections to date climbs to 1 509 124. The number of recoveries currently sits at 1 424 401, which keeps the recovery rate at a steady 94 percent.

We also know that 52 647 vaccines have been administered to date, which is a figure we truly need to see ramp up in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately 144 new fatalities have also been recorded, pushing the death toll to date to 49 667.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 277 006 259 516 17 490 11 115 Eastern Cape 193 815 182 152 11 663 11 276 Northern Cape 33 792 30 793 2 859 666 Free State 79 787 69 949 9 838 3 220 KwaZulu-Natal 328 122 309 113 19 009 9 549 North West 60 631 56 260 4 371 1 167 Mpumalanga 70 662 68 021 2 641 1 251 Gauteng 403 528 389 755 13 773 9 561 Limpopo 61 781 58 842 2 939 1 862 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 509 124 1 424 401 84 723 49 667

