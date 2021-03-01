COVID-19 in South Africa: 1st March 2021

On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation regarding the rollout of vaccines and COVID-19 in South Africa. He explained that more vaccine was being secured from Johnson & Johnson, as well as other sources, while also confirming that the country would be moving to alert level 1 lockdown today, easing some of the restrictions that have been in place for the past few weeks.

How this will impact the number of new daily infections remains to be seen, but the latest report from National Department of Health (NDoH) shows there is still plenty more to do be done. This as 1 168 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections for the country to date to 1 513 393.

There have been over 9 million tests conducted to date, along with 1 430 259 recoveries also being recorded by the department, pushing the recovery rate up slightly to 94.5 percent. One of the other newly added metrics to the report sees 70 527 vaccines having been administered to date, with a further 80 000 from Johnson & Johnson landing in the country over the weekend, as frontline healthcare workers continue to be prioritised.

Unfortunately though, the report confirms that 52 new fatalities have been recorded too. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rise to 49 993.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 277 668 260 333 17 335 11 167 Eastern Cape 193 895 182 194 11 701 11 290 Northern Cape 34 002 30 879 2 859 680 Free State 80 065 70 328 9 737 3 250 KwaZulu-Natal 329 163 309 819 19 344 9 610 North West 60 925 57 450 3 475 1 167 Mpumalanga 71 083 68 650 2 433 1 262 Gauteng 404 639 391 479 13 160 9 678 Limpopo 61 953 59 127 2 826 1 889 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 513 393 1 430 259 83 134 49 993

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

