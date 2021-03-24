Disney to repeat its Mulan mistake with Black Widow

Black Widow, the continually delayed standalone MCU movie for Scarlett Johansson’s character, has a new release date and additional cost just like the live action Mulan remake and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Black Widow will launch on the Disney+ streaming service come 9th July. It will not be included with the regular monthly subscription, however, but will instead require an additional purchase of $30 (~R446).

As a reminder Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (around R104 and R1 041 respectively). For many countries, including South Africa, Disney+ is not available. For us theatres will be the only way to watch Black Widow, requiring us to venture out into a potentially dangerous situation to see the latest Marvel movie.

For countries which have access to both Disney+ and the theatres, Black Widow will launch at both simultaneously.

Aside from the extra money being a sticking point here, we’re not sure why Disney has chosen this route for Black Widow as it has not proven particularly successful for either Mulan or Raya. Black Widow does have the weight of Marvel behind it and is undoubtedly the most anticipated out of these three, but will that convince enough people to fork out the money to watch it legally?

Black Widow last release date before this change was 7th May. It’s not the only movie to receive a date and release change, however.

Other MCU title Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been shifted from its 9th July spot to 3rd September.

Outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe Deadline has reported a slew of changes for Disney movies including Cruella, which will also release on 9th July.

Ryan Reynolds’ project Free Guy has also been affected by all this with a new release date trailer now out. We have to imagine that this “trailer” will be used again when the release date is changed again in the future. Planned for 21st May Free Guys will now go out on 13th August.

This is all just an absolute slog to keep track of, isn’t it?