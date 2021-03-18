Intel brings in Justin Long to compare Macs and PCs

Back in the late 2000s, Apple launched a series of adverts starring John Hodgman as a PC and Justin Long as a Mac. The adverts are best known for the opening line “I’m a Mac, and I’m a PC”.

You can see these ads thanks to the longevity of the internet below.

So why are we referencing a series of commercials that are over a decade old? Because it appears that Intel thinks that reviving this feud would be fun.

The new adverts from Intel feature Justin Long who is “just a real person doing a real comparison between Mac and PC”. The trouble is that these comparison are at most 39 seconds long and don’t really touch on the real differences between a Mac and a PC.

Instead, Intel pokes fun at things like needing a dongle or having to purchase a notebook and tablet separately rather than just having a convertible notebook. It’s all very cringe inducing and it comes across as if Long has never seen something like a touchscreen before or not knowing what mutton is.

But what irks us is that in none of the five adverts is the matter of performance brought up.

This is a problem because Apple’s M1 CPUs as well as AMD’s Ryzen CPUs have been wiping the floor with Intel of late. It’s also worth mentioning that Intel doesn’t have a monopoly on PCs and its competition in that space AMD has really been knocking it out of the park of late.

The only real criticism we can understand in the adverts is the one below about monitors.

While it’s true that M1 Macs can only support one monitor, that’s only true for M1 powered Macs and not older Macs which you can still buy that feature Intel CPUs.

With that having been said however, the M1 Macs we have at the moment are first-generation and we suspect that with its next swing at a CPU, Apple will improve its silicon and continue wiping the floor with Intel when it comes to performance.

While Intel has just announced its 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs, Anandtech was able to get its hands on one of the CPUs earlier this month and described it as slightly slower and more inefficient compared to AMD on a core-for-core comparison.

We’re sure Intel thought that reviving this Mac vs PC feud would be funny but it just comes across as desperate.

We do like seeing Justin Long though.

You can view all of Intel’s new adverts below.