Razer’s smart mask with RGB lighting is becoming a reality

Earlier this year at CES 2021 Razer showed off a concept for an N95 mask that had all the markings of a Razer product.

Codenamed Project Hazel, the mask featured RGB lighting, removable filters and, most importantly, a clear plastic design so that you can read a person’s facial cues or lips more easily.

But the product is no longer a concept. Last week in an interview with Yahoo Finance, Razer chief executive officer Min-Liang Tan confirmed that the masks will go into production.

“We were thinking, this is a concept project and is this going to be relevant when vaccinations and everything has been rolled out. I think moving forward we decided — and I can tell you now — we are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask,” said Tan.

The CEO went on to say that even with vaccinations in play, wearing a mask is still a part of many government’s guidelines. Beyond that, many countries, including South Africa, have a poor vaccine rollout strategy meaning masks will likely remain on faces for some time still.

Project Hazel is a rather smart piece of kit. As mentioned the filters can be removed and the masks sports RGB lighting though it’s not only for aesthetics. The mask actually illuminates your face when its darker out making it easier for folks to see your mouth moving. There is also a speaker so that folks can hear you talking more easily.

The mask ships with a charging case that also acts as a UV sterilizer which is rather cool. Project Hazel is also waterproof and scratch-resistant according to Razer.

There’s no word on when Project Hazel will launch but we will keep you updated. Given Razer’s pricing for things like a webcam, we don’t expect this mask to be cheap.