South African Tourism partners with Netflix to showcase SA to the world

Many sectors have been put on their back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic including the tourism and entertainment sectors.

With stay at home orders from government, curfews and social distancing guidelines, travelling is not something many folks are doing and live shows and entertainment seem to very much be a thing of the past.

In a bid to both keep South Africa top of mind as a tourist destination and breathe life into the local entertainment industry, Netflix and South African Tourism are teaming up.

The partnership between the two entities, “will allow for exploration and collaboration on projects both in South Africa and in key source markets that drive international arrivals to the country” Netflix said in an announcement.

What’s important to note here is that Netflix projects encompass more than just actors. There are make-up artists, production assistants, technicians, marketing teams and many other roles that take a production from script to silver screen.

By creating productions locally, Netflix and SA Tourism can help stimulate a sector that is in dire need of stimulation right now.

“As we continue to lure the world to our beautiful country in these trying times, we have to look at non-traditional tourism partnerships as a source of driving arrivals,” explains chief executive officer at SA Tourism, Sisa Ntshona.

The CEO goes on to say that SA Tourism has 11 global country offices and those offices are able to promote South Africa on the back of a title launching on Netflix.

It’s also important to note that South Africa is a great location for filming and Netflix has filmed projects like The Crown, Black Mirror, Last Days of American Crime and Sacred Games in South Africa.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that can foster connection and understanding while creating greater affinity towards a culture or place. That’s a big responsibility and at Netflix, we don’t take that lightly. It’s why we value this important collaboration with SA Tourism as it will help us create more opportunities to support local creatives as they showcase the beauty of South Africa through their stories delivered to millions of entertainment fans around the world on Netflix,” says Netflix’s director of content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

“This past year, when entertainment mattered more than ever, our 204 million members around the world connected with new worlds, and most importantly with each other, through stories from South Africa and across the globe,” added the content director.

What form this partnership will take is unclear, but Netflix and SA Tourism say that they will communicate additional details about initiatives as they come to the fore.